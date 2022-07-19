UPDATE: The wildfire north of the casino had grown to 2,000 acres and was 70% contained, Nez Perce County Emergency Management announced Monday evening.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Clearwater River Casino was evacuated early Monday morning after a wildfire ignited near the Nez Perce Tribe’s gaming center along U.S. Highway 95/12.
The casino, along with an RV park and gas station that are part of the complex, were evacuated, as was a nearby residential area, according to Nez Perce County Emergency Management. The highway was also closed to traffic in the early morning hours.
All those areas were reopened later in the morning, as the grass fire worked its way north up the hillside.
According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire burned approximately 1,200 acres. Crews were still working the blaze Monday afternoon and would likely be on duty into the night, said Sandy Holt of Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management.
Holt said the fire is thought to have started Sunday night before midnight. The blaze was pushed northward by the wind and terrain, she added.
Several agency responded to the fire, and helicopters that dropped both water and fire retardant were part of the response, Holt said. The aircraft were primarily used to stop the fire from advancing eastward, she added.
A barn-type structure near the casino was burned by the fire. As of Monday afternoon, there were no other reports of structures being burned.
Farmland at the top of the hill above the casino was also threatened by the fire, but the wet spring perhaps saved crops there from being burnt, according to Dennis Ohrtman, whose family members are in the process of selling the land. Ohrtman was told that pasture land had been burned, but the crops survived.
