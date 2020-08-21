A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
School supply giveaway set for today at old LHS
The YWCA of Lewiston and Clarkston will distribute free school supplies to Idaho residents from 10 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at the old Lewiston High School. Supplies will be handed out in drive-up, no-contact fashion. More information is available at www.ywcaidaho.org.
Screen on the Green set for UI campus tonight
The Screen on the Green summer movies series will kick off TONIGHT outdoors on the Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. The approximate start time is 8:45 P.M. for the movie “Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG-13). Bad weather will move the event indoors to the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center. On Saturday, “Star Wars: Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13) will be shown.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.