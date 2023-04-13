TWIN FALLS — Several hundred people rallied against plans for a large-scale wind energy project in southern Idaho, hoping to convince federal agencies to reject the proposal by Magic Valley Energy.

“I hope that this is enough to put a plug in this and stop these projects from desecrating our public lands,” Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson told the crowd Tuesday, The Times-News reported.

The Lava Ridge wind farm would put as many as 400 wind turbines on about 118 square miles of public land, including land near the Minidoka internment camp where more than 9,000 Japanese Americans were imprisoned during World War II.