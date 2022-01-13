Idaho Democratic Party chairman resigns for health reasons

Idaho Democratic Party Chairman Fred Cornforth is resigning for health reasons.
Cornforth announced the decision Wednesday, saying he’s working with party staff and leadership to transition out of his position by Saturday.
“I am facing a medical condition that will preempt me from functioning as chair of the Idaho Democratic Party,” he said. “I’m full of gratitude for all we’ve done together. … The momentum that many of us have observed or have been a part of the last few years is strong and growing in every part of Idaho.”