Idaho jury hits Bundy and defendants with tens of millions in damages in St. Luke’s defamation lawsuit

Ammon Bundy announces his run for Idaho governor in the Republican primary during an event at Kleiner Park in Meridian on June 19, 2021. Bundy later dropped out of the primary and ran for governor as an independent.

 Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman

Fourteen months after St. Luke’s filed a defamation lawsuit against Ammon Bundy and another far-right activist — neither of whom ever came to court — the case has reached a conclusion.

The 12 jurors deciding damages in the civil action filed back into the courtroom early Monday evening to announce what Bundy, close associate Diego Rodriguez and their various entities would be ordered to pay the health system and other plaintiffs.

The verdict: a total of $26.5 million in compensatory damages and $26 million in punitive damages.

Recommended for you