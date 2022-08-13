Idaho predicts $6B revenue in fiscal 2023

Idaho expects to collect more than $6 billion in taxes in fiscal 2023, but it may not keep all the money.
Gov. Brad Little issued a news release Friday promising to work with the Legislature next year to “deliver even more education investments and tax relief to Idahoans.”
“The Legislature and I are committed to more education investments and tax relief, on top of the historic steps we’ve (already) taken to support schools and cut taxes,” he said.
Idaho lawmakers have approved nearly $1 billion in one-time and ongoing tax relief the past two sessions. That includes a $251 million reduction in corporate and individual income tax rates and one-time tax rebate worth $350 million that were approved earlier this year.
Partly because of the income tax cut, an updated revenue forecast released Friday indicates Idaho expects to collect about $6.09 billion in fiscal 2023, which began July 1.
That’s a decrease of $107 million or 1.7% from the record $6.197 billion the state collected last year.
However, the Legislature only approved $4.62 billion in expenditures for the fiscal year. That suggests there will be plenty of room within the budget to address the governor’s education and tax relief priorities, once the Legislature reconvenes in January.
“Today’s numbers reflect something we all see every day,” said Little, who is up for reelection in November. “Idaho’s economy is booming. People are working and business is thriving … Working together, the Legislature and I have adopted a ‘kitchen table economics’ approach to governing where we live within our means, pay off our debt, save for a rainy day and make investments where they count.”
The state collected $416 million in tax revenues in July, the first month of fiscal 2023. That included $149 million in individual income taxes, $22 million in corporate income tax and $214.5 million in sales tax.
