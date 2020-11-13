ISP receives grant for use in solving cold cases

The Idaho State Police have received more than $750,000 in grants to help the agency solve about 50 cold cases.
ISP’s Forensic Services received several grants totaling more than $750,000 from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance. The money will be used to help the ISP investigative team take a closer look at dozens of cold cases, an ISP news release said.
“Our goal is to help law enforcement solve cases where we have not been able to find suspects due to limitations in current techniques,” ISP Director of Forensic Services Matthew Gamette said. “Generating new leads on these cases will make Idaho safer by identifying the individuals responsible for these serious crimes.”
The new technique will use DNA profiles from forensic samples currently in the National DNA Index from Idaho that have not been matched to any potential suspects. Most people are not in the National DNA Index. Idahoans who have not been convicted of a felony will not be in the database.
Forensic molecular genetic genealogy uses genealogical data from regular consenting citizens put into open-access public databases to identify potential criminals. After a potential suspect has been identified through genetics, DNA from that individual is compared directly against the crime scene sample.
“By helping these investigators identify the perpetrators of these crimes, we will bolster the criminal justice system and find answers for victims who are still hoping for justice,” Gamette said.
The technique is being used in a growing number of unsolved violent crimes, and recent case studies show the new science can work, the news release said.
ISP Forensic Services used molecular genealogy, which led to an arrest and successful prosecution in a 2017 rape case in Teton County. ISPFS featured the case in a public presentation last month during National Forensic Science Week.
“Test cases in Idaho run in the last year have shown the robustness of this technique to identify true perpetrators, exonerate innocent individuals, and bring closure to serious violent crimes,” Gamette said. “This new grant funding will allow Idaho to address cold cases that could benefit from this technique.”
An Idaho Molecular Genetic Genealogy team has been established and is meeting to prioritize the first batches of cases to be worked under this project. The team is headed by ISPFS and consists of experienced law enforcement investigators and state forensics lab scientists. The team has identified more than 50 cases that could possibly benefit from the technique and has begun to contact local agencies to partner on the investigation of identified cases.
The grant money will allow ISPFS to partner with professional genealogists capable of using molecular biology information in public opt-in genealogy DNA databases.