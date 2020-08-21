Kanye West fails to qualify for Montana ballot

HELENA, Mont. — An effort to qualify Kanye West for the ballot in Montana as a presidential candidate has fallen short, the secretary of state’s office said Thursday.
Only 3,972 signatures out of nearly 8,800 turned in were deemed valid, state officials said. West needed 5,000 to qualify as an independent candidate.
It wasn’t clear who was behind the petition effort in Montana. One of the signature gathering supervisors, Micah Marchbanks, said West was paying the signature gatherers. He also said he believed they had turned in enough signatures to get West on the ballot.