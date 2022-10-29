Pullman City Maintenance crews will visit neighborhoods throughout the city to pick up leaves beginning in November.
After collecting, the leaves will be repurposed into mulch, used for landscaping endeavors.
Residents are asked to rake loose leaves into the street next to the curb. Piles will not be picked up if they contain tree limbs, lawn trimmings or trash. To make the process easy for collection crews, cars should be parked off the street during pickup days. Homeowners are responsible for clearing leaves left in the street if pickup days are missed.
Collection days for Sunnyside Hill, including Nicole Court, Sunrise Drive, Cory Lane, Golden Hills Drive and the Evergreen Community, are Nov. 7-9. Pioneer Hill pickup days are Nov. 10, 14 and 15. Military Hill collection will occur Nov. 16-18. College Hill pickup days are Nov. 21-23.
For more information about the November leaf collection, visit the city’s website at pullman-wa.gov/leaves.