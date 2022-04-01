Letting it fly

Zach Wilkinson/Daily News David Oates tees off on the 15th hole while playing disc golf with his father, Tim, not pictured, and son, Silas, 2, in preparation for Saturday’s tournament at Sunnyside Park in Pullman.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

