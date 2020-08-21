A Lewiston man was sentenced to three to nine years in prison for shooting his brother in the leg in January after his brother allegedly had sex with his girlfriend.
Ty A. Techemang, 28, was sentenced by 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill to three to six years in prison on felony aggravated battery and zero to three years on a use of a firearm during the commission of a felony sentence enhancement charge Thursday in 2nd District Court in Lewiston. The sentences are to run consecutively.
Gaskill retained jurisdiction for one year on both charges, after which Techemang will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve out the remainder of his prison term. Gaskill also ordered Techemang to pay $745.50 in fines and fees and $14,605.66 in restitution to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and $756.60 to Lewiston Ambulance.
Lewiston police were called to the 600 block of 25th Street at 10:51 p.m. Jan. 1 on the report that Nikita Techemang had been shot and was bleeding from his leg. A witness, Ricardo Murillo, who was at the scene of the altercation between the brothers, told police that Nikita was attempting to get his brother to go back inside the apartment where they both lived because his brother was “too drunk,” court records said.
Ty went up to the apartment for five minutes but returned, and as the brothers walked toward the parking lot, Ty shot two or three times with an Arsenal 9x18 mm Makarov pistol with the serial number filed off it. Nikita restrained his brother, and Murillo took the gun away and tossed it into a nearby garden, court records said.
Ty then fled the scene, but was caught by officers on the 2600 block of Seventh Avenue. Nikita was taken to St. Joe’s by ambulance. Ty admitted to police that he shot his brother in the leg for having sex with his girlfriend, court records said.
Techemang pleaded guilty to the felony charges Aug. 11.