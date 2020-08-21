SEATTLE — A 62-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two people whose remains were found in a suitcase on a West Seattle beach.
The man was arrested at his Burien residence Wednesday afternoon, questioned and booked into the King County Jail, the Seattle Times reported.
Police did not release any other immediate information.
A group of teens doing a scavenger hunt in June filmed the suitcase that had washed up near shore at Duwamish Head. They opened it and found plastic bags.
Authorities identified the remains of the two people found inside several bags as 35-year-old Jessica Lewis and 27-year-old Austin Wenner.