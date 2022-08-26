Moscow man arrested in Idaho County on eluding charge

A Moscow man was arrested Thursday on a charge of felony eluding after he allegedly ignored an attempted traffic stop and drove more than 100 mph on his motorcycle on U.S. Highway 95 near Cottonwood, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
Brian Snow, 39, was also cited with reckless driving, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. Highway 95 near milepost 258 when a deputy attempted to stop it. The motorcycle didn’t yield, according to the news release, but was later found at the highway’s intersection with Fenn Road. The motorcycle’s lights were turned off and it had no license plates.