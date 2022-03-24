Moscow School Board closes out-of-district enrollment for next year

As the Moscow School District increases its number of enrolled students residing within the district, administrators believe any new enrollments from outside the district could become a financial burden.
The school district’s taxpayers provide nearly half of its general funds through a supplemental levy, which is not paid by students’ families living outside its boundaries, according to Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey.
He recommended denying additional out-of-district open enrollment applications to help maintain appropriate class sizes.
“We have to be good stewards of our taxpayer’s money,” Bailey said. “Having our class sizes low is something our taxpayers are willing to pay for.”
The Moscow School Board voted Wednesday night to close out-of-district open enrollment applications for the next school year, as it has for many years in the past, after some discussion.
Board chairman Ken Faunce said he doesn’t see the school district opening out-of-district enrollment any time in the near future.
“Every year I’ve been on the board, we voted not to have open enrollment,” Faunce said. “It just seems that might not change in the future. We do want to leave an option that if they do change we can open it back up.”
The school board ultimately decided to continue reviewing options for out-of-district enrollment each year should class sizes decrease in the future. However, the odds of that happening are low.
Moscow’s population grew by more than 6% in the last decade, or about 1,500 people, according to the 2020 census.
Board vice-chairman Jim Frenzel said he’s happy to continue reviewing out-of-district enrollment every year, but believes taxpayers living inside the school district should be prioritized.
“I fully appreciate the challenges that families have finding housing in Moscow and how they feel they’re getting priced out of our region and forced to move to other locations,” Frenzel said. “I’m also equally sensitive to the fact that our taxpayers are paying quite a bit of money for the school district and it just doesn’t seem fair at all to allow people who are avoiding those taxes to benefit.”
Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.