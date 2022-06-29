The Moscow School Board is expected to discuss the budget and fee increases for the coming school year at its meeting tonight.
There will also be a public hearing at about 7:10 p.m., where members of the community can offer comments on both items.
A presentation from Jennifer Johnson, the district’s business manager, will address the details of the proposed budget for the 2022-23 school year, including revenues and expenses. The board will then vote to adopt the budget.
The board will consider increasing fees for extracurricular activities because of the increase in costs for those programs. According to the meeting agenda, fees have not increased for several years.
The board will also vote to ratify an agreement recently reached by representatives of the Moscow Education Association’s interest-based bargaining team.