Idaho nuclear lab director takes promotion, will leave post
IDAHO FALLS — The director of a national nuclear research facility in Idaho said Thursday he’s leaving the post.
Idaho National Laboratory Director Mark Peters announced that he’s moving to a new role as executive vice president of laboratory operations for Battelle Energy Alliance.
Battelle is a U.S. Department of Energy contractor that manages the Idaho National Laboratory, as well as seven other national labs.
Peters said he plans to remain as director at the lab until Battelle selects a new director and Peters helps that person transition to the job.
Peters became the director of the Idaho National Laboratory in 2015. During the past five years, the lab has opened a new building to improve its cybersecurity work as well as another that houses a computing center.
The lab last year was selected as the site for a new program that will allow private companies to test new concepts involving nuclear reactors.
The lab is also the site where 12 small modular reactors have been proposed by a Utah-based power company, which could tap into the lab’s expertise.
Washington man arrested in Montana dismemberment killing
HELENA, Mont. — A man has been arrested in connection with the killing and dismemberment of a Montana man nearly a decade ago, authorities said Wednesday.
Leon Michael Ford, 66, of Oak Harbor, Wash., was taken into custody there Wednesday morning with the help of detectives from Montana’s Lewis and Clark County, Sheriff Leo Dutton told the Independent Record. Dutton declined to discuss the evidence that led to the arrest.
It was not clear where Ford was being held or if he had a lawyer representing him.
Ford is accused of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence in the killing of John “Mike” Crites, a Helena-area man who went missing in June 2011 amid a dispute with his neighbors over land access. Parts of his body were found in garbage bags on MacDonald Pass west of Helena four months later. His skull was found near a trail outside Elliston in September 2012.
Ford owned 15 acres north of Crites’ property at the time of Crites’ death, according to the newspaper’s archives. He was scheduled to meet with Crites on the last day he was seen alive.
Man hurt in crash being investigated in theft of plane
LA PUSH, Wash. — A Richland man under investigation for potentially stealing an airplane from Jefferson County International Airport was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a Navy helicopter pilot spotted airplane wreckage in Olympic National Park, authorities said.
Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King of the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said Richard R. Jordal, 59, was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, the Peninsula Daily News reported.
The pilot from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island spotted the plane at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, said Sgt. Brett Anglin of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Anglin said the sheriff’s office is investigating the theft of a Cessna 150 from Jefferson County International Airport that was tracked until the GPS signal was lost in the vicinity of the crash.
Jordal is believed to be connected to the theft and is at this point a person of interest, Anglin said. Anglin said an unidentified man unsuccessfully tried to rent an aircraft from a private aircraft owner at the airport Monday.
La Push police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office personnel tried looking for the crash site Tuesday night but were halted by weather conditions, Anglin said.
Construction site fire forces freeway lane closures
SEATTLE — A large fire erupted at an apartment building under construction and spread to three other structures at the construction site Thursday morning near the intersection of Interstate 5 and Interstate 90, sparking evacuations and the temporary closure of freeway lanes.
Local news media reported crews responded to the scene at about 5:35 a.m. after receiving reports of heavy smoke and flames spewing from a three-story building under construction.
Kristin Tinsley of the Seattle Fire Department said the fire spread quickly because the buildings were packed so close together.
Occupants of a nearby condo complex and home were evacuated as a precaution.
U.S. officials install cable barrier along Canadian border
LYNDEN, Wash. — A cable barrier was installed along a section of the border between Washington and Canada in an effort to curb “dangerous criminal enterprises,” according to a statement Wednesday from the U.S. Border Patrol.
Local news media reported the U.S.-Canada border has been closed to all non-essential travel since March to help limit the spread of the virus.
The section of the border near Lynden, where the barrier is being constructed, has been used as a meeting place for families and friends during the coronavirus pandemic.