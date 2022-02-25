One new COVID-19 death and 15 new cases were reported Thursday on the Palouse.
The death involved a Whitman County resident and is the 89th death in the county since the pandemic began, according to the Washington Department of Health’s data as of Thursday afternoon.
Whitman County Public Health reported five new COVID-19 cases to bring the total number since the start of the pandemic to 9,229.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 10 new cases in Latah County. They include three people between ages 18 and 29, five people in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s.
There have been 6,076 confirmed cases, 545 probable cases and 46 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.