Latah and Whitman county health officials have announced 74 new cases of COVID-19 since last Friday.
Latah County has added 29 cases over the last six days, according to statistics posted on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website. Whitman County, which usually provides a weekly update of its numbers, reported Wednesday approximately 45 new cases over the previous seven days.
No COVID-19 deaths have been reported on the Palouse since early March.
