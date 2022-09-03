Palouse ready for showdown

After a six-year pause, the Battle of the Palouse football series continues with a clash between the University of Idaho and Washington State University tonight at Pullman’s Gesa Field.
The 92nd game between the two Palouse schools is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m.
The Battle of the Palouse dates back to November 1894, and that initial game was the first win, of many in the series, for Washington State.
From 1938 to 1968, a tradition known as “The Loser’s Walk” began. The losing school would have students walk from their campus to the winning campus.
With this rivalry being mainly dominated by WSU, it created national news in 1954 after Idaho won for the first time in 29 years.
Although this tradition is not in place anymore, many communities and alumni all over the United States have already created watch parties for this game, excited to see what’s to come, especially with WSU holding a 71-17-3 advantage.
Jason Eck, new head coach of the Vandals, will start off his first season with hopes of creating a memorable game for watchers, and wants his players to keep their concentration.
“I hope to see them focus on the game and not getting caught up on the refs or the crowd,” Eck said. “It’s important they don’t get caught up.”
Calm and ready, Eck mentioned that with one more day of preparation, they’ve worked hard for this game and hope to do some light work one last time.
“We appreciate the Vandal family and their support,” Eck said. “We hope to continue to see you at the games throughout this season.”
Spencer Martin, UI’s director of athletic bands, also mentioned the excitement for marching band students who have never experienced this. The game will feature a joint halftime show by the UI and WSU bands.
“The last time Battle of the Palouse happened was in 2016 and it rained,” Martin said, laughing. “I’m just super excited to see these students experience this game, especially after the pandemic; we’ll actually be able to have fun without restrictions.”
With freshmen ready to revel in their school spirit for the first time and many upperclassmen get a more carefree experience after two years of COVID-19 safeguards, this will be the game many have been waiting for.
