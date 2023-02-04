A Latah County judge on Friday sentenced a 39-year-old Potlatch man to 25 years in prison with five years fixed for lewd conduct with a child and producing sexually exploitative materials of a child.
Jesse Burnett was arrested in March 2022 and has spent nearly a year in Latah County Jail. Latah County District Judge John Judge also ordered Burnett to pay $5,000 to the victim and issued a no-contact order to keep him away from the victim.
Judge will retain jurisdiction of the case as Burnett undergoes treatment for a year.
Burnett was also charged with a sex offense when he was a teenager.