PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
1:09 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Spaulding Street.
3:50 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1300 block of Bishop Boulevard.
9:07 p.m. — Officers responded to a fireworks complaint on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.
Saturday
9:50 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of Kamiaken Street.
10:20 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.
1:49 p.m. — Theft was reported at Walmart.
4:35 p.m. — A two-vehicle injury crash was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
A burglary was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive overnight.
Officers arrested a 30-year-old man under suspicion of third-degree driving with a suspended license on the 1100 block of Latah Street overnight.
WSU POLICE
Friday
Officers arrested two 19-year-old men for alleged first-degree and second-degree robbery on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.
Saturday
9:48 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1800 block of Grimes Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:56 p.m. — A fireworks complaint was made on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
2:48 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly driving with a suspended license on state route 26 in Colfax.
4:02 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
7:31 p.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Henkel Street in Tekoa.
Theft was reported on Woodworth Street in Uniontown.
Saturday
4:55 p.m. — Deputies responded to a vehicle roll over on Wawawai Road in Clarkston. The patient was transported to the hospital via life flight.
Sunday
8:53 a.m. — Theft was reported on Moreland Avenue in Malden.
3:50 p.m. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license on state route 195 in Thornton.
5:21 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 22-year-old man under suspicion for driving with a suspended license on First Street in Oakesdale.
10:59 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Dry Creek Road in Garfield.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8 a.m. — A fight was reported at the Mobil station on Troy Road.
11:25 a.m. — Red Star Coffee on West Pullman Road reported an ongoing issue with two males making inappropriate comments toward staff.
3:40 p.m. — A disorderly patient was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
Saturday
4:15 a.m. — A male was arrested following a domestic dispute at The Grove on Southview Avenue.
11:56 a.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
3:47 p.m. — A reportedly stolen trailer was returned to U-Haul.
6:39 p.m. — Vandalism was reported at Bucer’s.
Sunday
3:47 p.m. — An unconscious male was transported to Gritman from Super 8 Hotel.
4:56 p.m. — An unconscious male was transported to Gritman from University Inn.
7:35 p.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of drug possession on Blake and Sweet avenues.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:38 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Tomer Road in Moscow.
6:25 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Third Street in Juliaetta.
Three reports of fireworks were reported in Bovill and Moscow.
Saturday
4:47 a.m. — A battery was reported on Palouse River Drive in Moscow.
11:08 a.m. — Property damage was reported on Blaine Road in Moscow.
7:38 p.m. — Property damage was reported on Main Street in Juliaetta.
Sunday
11:29 a.m. — A grass fire was reported on Idaho Highway 3 in Kendrick.