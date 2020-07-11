LATAH COUNTY
Divorces
Monday
Carl and Lydia Johnson
Katherine and Robert Swift
Tuesday
Summer and Travis Mechling
Sentencings
Wednesday
Richard Cook, 31, was found guilty of two counts of malicious injury to property and one count of petit theft and sentenced to 180 days in jail with one year of probation and fined $332.
Boyd Jett, 22, was found guilty of domestic assault and sentenced to one year of probation and fined $387.50.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
3:13 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision involving a light pole was reported on West Pullman Road.
4:50 a.m. — Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 1000 block of South Harrison Street.
9:23 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 1800 block of Orchard Avenue and transported one person to Gritman Medical Center.
12:04 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of South Grant Street, and one person was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
4:49 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of South Grant Street.
8:33 p.m. — Two beach towels were reportedly stolen on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:43 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Wyoming Street in Deary.
1:16 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 1000 block of Farrington Drive in Kendrick.
5:16 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2900 block of East Palouse River Drive in Moscow.
10:42 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 2000 block of Three Bears Road in Kendrick.
11:10 a.m. — Sheriff’s deputies received a medical call for the 500 block of East Oak Street in Genesee.
1:01 p.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 400 block of Third Avenue in Bovill.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:59 a.m. — EMS responded to a person who fell off a bike on State Street.
1:05 p.m. — Juveniles were reported on the water tower on Derby and Spring streets.
Friday
2:42 a.m. — A fox was reported in the area of Rocky Way Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:41 p.m. — A 62-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of meth at Granite Point.
8:44 p.m. — Two subjects were arrested for suspicion of possession of meth on Wawawai and Steptoe Canyon roads.