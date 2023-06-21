PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
11:06 a.m. — Officers and EMS responded to an overdose on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
5:07 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Madison Street in Tekoa.
3:06 p.m. — trespassing was reported on Woodworth Street in Uniontown.
Saturday
4:18 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 52-year-old man on a warrant on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
6:15 p.m. — An injury collision was reported on Rogers Road in St. John. Deputies arrested a 40-year-old man under suspicion of trespassing, driving with a suspended license and a second-degree ignition interlock violation.
8:41 p.m. — Officers arrested a 23-year-old man for reportedly driving under the influence on Rogers Road in St. John.
Sunday
8:46 a.m. — Property damage was reported on Elberton Road in Garfield.
12:15 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Pullman Airport road in Pullman.
9:15 p.m. — A 27-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving without a license on Spring Street in Colfax.
Monday
4:58 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check in Rock Lake in St. John.
MOSCOW POLICE
Saturday
213 a.m. — A vehicle struck a sign in front of a building on Blake Avenue.
2:58 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Blake Avenue.
1:04 p.m. — Mail was reported stolen from the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
5:08 p.m. — Police arrested a male on the 500 block of East Sixth Street for possession of drugs.
Sunday
12:13 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI.
7 p.m. — Smoke was seen coming from a porch on the 400 block of North Almon Street but there was no fire emergency.
Monday
12:57 p.m. — Ear buds were reported stolen on the 100 block of South Lilly Street.
5:01 p.m. — Indecent exposure was reported at Moscow Library.
9:22 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
Tuesday
3:23 a.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant at WinCo.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:58 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
