PULLMAN POLICE
Sunday
6:27 a.m. — Officers arrested a 41-year-old woman on a warrant on the 1300 block of Brandi Way.
1:04 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for alleged forgery and distributing a controlled substance.
3:30 p.m. — Theft was reported at Walmart.
3:47 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 800 block of Providence Court.
7:09 p.m. — License plates were reported stolen on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
Monday
3:48 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.
Officers responded to two complaints of fireworks Monday in Pullman.
Tuesday
11:02 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to abnormal behavior on the 1200 block of McGee Way. One patient was transported to the hospital.
Fraud was reported two times Tuesday in Pullman.
Officers responded to six fireworks complaints Tuesday in Pullman.
Six fires were reported Tuesday in Pullman.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
Police were dispatched to two fireworks complaints Tuesday on the WSU campus.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:43 p.m. — Deputies responded to a structure fire caused by fireworks on H Street in Endicott.
8:04 p.m. — A citizen dispute was reported on Wawawai Pullman Road in Pullman.
10:03 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:20 a.m. — A fire was extinguished on the 1000 block of Rodeo Drive.
1:52 p.m. — A U-Haul reportedly struck a building on the 400 block of South Grant Street. There were no injuries.
10:19 p.m. — A male reported being threatened by another male in the Walmart parking lot.
Two firework complaints were reported Monday
Tuesday
5:53 a.m. — A resident reported a screwdriver was jammed into his tire on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.
Four fireworks complaints were reported Tuesday
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:42 a.m. — An unwanted person was reported on Third Street in Juliaetta.
6:28 p.m. — A battery was reported at Moscow Mountain.
Tuesday
4:51 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from Red Willow Road in Kendrick.
Seven fireworks complaints were reported Tuesday.
