Pullman police arrested a 52-year-old Pullman man Monday evening on a charge of felony first-degree child molestation, according to a police report.
Victor Hudak allegedly touched an 11-year-old girl’s butt and had an erection, according to Whitman County Superior Court documents. The girl and her 6-year-old stepsister were playing at the Pullman City Playfields on Sunday when the alleged incident occurred.
The girls know Hudak as “Vic” from Atom Heart Music in downtown Pullman. In an interview, the two told police Hudak was watching them and had an erection, according to the court documents.
He approached the girls and assisted the 6-year-old with climbing a tree. The older girl said Hudak groped her bikini bottom and bare skin while the younger sister was climbing, according to the court documents. The two went home upset and explained to their parents what happened. Soon after, the older girl’s father called the Pullman police.
Police responded to the music store and met with Hudak. He said the only physical contact he had with them was incidental and he denied touching the girl and having an erection, according to court records.
In the report, Hudak allegedly admitted his actions were “out of control” in the last month, referencing other inappropriate interactions with juvenile girls.
Hudak groped a 14-year-old girl in his music store in 2019 and pleaded guilty to fourth-degree misdemeanor assault with sexual motivation, according to court records. He was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson and served three months in jail.
According to court records, Hudak has recently been warned by police about his behavior on a few occasions, including when he allegedly followed a 15-year-old girl earlier this month and when he allegedly stared at a 22-year-old woman in a bookstore this May.
The department has requested Hudak be held for an extraordinary bond amount or conditions of pretrial release. Hudak has a history of inappropriate and predatory actions toward young girls, according to court documents. Police argue his release would present a significant threat to children in the community.
