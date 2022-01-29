From early August 2020 to the end of September 2021, a Pullman couple did not step foot inside of a grocery store.
Instead, Adriana Janovich and her husband decided to get most of their food from local growers and producers.
Janovich shared their story Friday during the Palouse-Clearwater Food Coalition’s Food Summit, an annual event where the public can hear presentations from local food and farm experts.
Janovich, an editor for Washington State Magazine, said she and her husband already reduced the amount of trips they made to the grocery store when the COVID-19 pandemic began out of fear of exposure. They already liked to buy food from farmers markets and local growers, as well as making food from scratch.
“We thought with a little planning and preparation that we could do more,” she said.
So they attempted to go a full year primarily eating and drinking local products. She estimated about 75% of their diet came from local and regional ingredients. They made exceptions for certain staples such as salt, olive oil and rice.
“All things considered, it really wasn’t that hard,” she said.
They took many trips to the Moscow Farmers Market and Washington State University’s Eggert Family Organic Farm. They bought cheese and ice cream from Ferdinand’s in Pullman, lamb from a farm in Troy, and other meats from WSU and the University of Idaho.
They purchased their grain and garbanzo beans from Palouse Brand in Palouse, wheat from Joseph’s Grainery in Colfax, apples from WSU’s Spillman Farm and beer from Paradise Creek Brewery in Pullman.
“We are lucky to live where we live with access to so many kinds of locally grown foods,” she said.
Janovich said they spent the warm months preparing for the winter. That meant buying produce in bulk and freezing it. They spent their weekend afternoons in their condominium processing local fruits and vegetables to be stored later.
Janovich did not keep financial records, but she said the biggest expenses occurred during the first six months of this project in order to prepare for the rest of the months.
“The second half of the year, we really didn’t have very many, if any, food expenses,” she said.
She said the experience taught them many lessons, including how to limit their food waste.
They learned how to make do when items ran out. That included sometimes baking and cooking without butter or milk.
Janovich said they got so used to this way of living that they did not even notice when they hit the one-year mark.
The experiment made them feel closer to the community and more in tune with the harvest season and calendar year, she said.
Plus, the food itself seemed more flavorful and fresh.
“The quality of the food that we had — it was so worth it,” she said.
