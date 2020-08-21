Of Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kathryn and Matthew Polis, of Clarkston, a son, Raphael Michael Archangelo Polis, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Austin Blake Medlock and Danielle Leann Cameron, both of Lewiston.
Brady Scott Arnone and Jade Lauren Morton, both of Clarkston.
Donald Joseph Postle and Maggie May Pierce, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Sarah A. Harris against Lance E. Gehring.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Hailey D. Gustin, 20, of Troy, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sent to drug treatment court in Latah County.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Savannah B. Moses, 19, of Lewiston, DUI under age 21, a misdemeanor, sentenced to $1,352.50 in fines and fees, $500 suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for one year.
Taron M. LaPlante, 31, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, $1,352.50 in fines and fees, $250 suspended, driver’s license suspended 180 days and placed on probation for two years.
Sarah J. Sims, 25, of Clarkston, DUI excessive, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, $1,202.50 in fines and fees, $250 suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for two years.
Christian L. Lapham, 28, of Clarkston, DUI excessive, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, $1,352.50 in fines and fees, $250 suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for two years.