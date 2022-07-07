’Round and ’Round we go

August Frank/Daily News<text>Maddie Sully, 5, rides a merry-go-round Wednesday at Sunnyside Park in Pullman with Asher Sully and Cali Routen, 4, all of Pullman.</text>

 August Frank/Daily News

