In Idaho, a state license to sell liquor in a bar or restaurant can take years — even decades — to acquire, thanks to a nearly 70-year-old state law that limits hard alcohol sales. But there’s another way to get a license — if you have $20,000 to $350,000.

Last year, a license to sell liquor in Meridian sold privately for $60,000, and another permit in Salmon collected $20,000, according to listings published online by Arthur Berry and Co., a brokerage service. A Boise license last year sold for nearly $350,000, according to the website.

“There’s a ton of people who put a lot of money into those liquor licenses, including people who have borrowed against their homes and borrowed from family and friends to be able to buy those things,” said Dave Krick, owner and president of popular downtown Boise restaurant Bittercreek Alehouse.