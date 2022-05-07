Showers and flowers

Zach Wilkinson/Daily News Joyce Coffen, of Moscow, takes a break from picking daffodils Friday at the Hamilton Community Garden to adjust her coat as light rain falls in Moscow. Moscow recorded a total of 0.51 inches of rain Friday, and Pullman recorded 0.62 inches. See the extended forecast on Page 10A.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

