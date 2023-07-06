The University of Idaho says its faculty have had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the news of its plans to acquire the University of Phoenix. But emails from UI professors in the days following the announcement paint a different picture.

In the 24 hours after the details became public, the Idaho State Board of Education received dozens of emails from UI professors, alumni and Idaho taxpayers urging the governing body to reject the $550 million deal. Only one person wrote in favor of buying the online school.

The board ultimately gave its approval for the proposal, but not before reviewing many of the messages, which were obtained by the Idaho Statesman under the Idaho Public Records Act.

