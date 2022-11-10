Veterans Day events scheduled on the Palouse

Veterans Day celebrations on the Palouse will start at 6 a.m. Friday with the American Legion and Lions Club partnering to place flags along downtown Moscow and Idaho Highway 8.
Army veteran Michael Wells will speak at 9 a.m. Friday at the main gym of the Genesee School, 330 W. Ash Ave., in Genesee. The student band and choir will perform. Wells is a Moscow veteran who received a Bronze Star in April from Sen. Mike Crapo for his service in the Iraq War. He received a Purple Heart during his first tour. The assembly is open to all veterans to attend.
In Troy, there will be a Veterans Day Program starting at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Troy High School, 101 Trojan Drive. It is open to all veterans and community members. Music will start at 1 p.m. from the high school band and the program starts at 1:30 p.m. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will read essays and a reception will follow.
The American Legion Dudley Loomis Post No. 6 will have an open house starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday at 317 S. Howard St., in Moscow. The Moscow High School Choir will perform at 11 a.m. and light refreshments will be provided. After a short talk, the community is invited to tour the new renovations.
Randy Lewis, commander of the post, said it was the first time the outside of the building had been fixed up and landscaped since it was built in 1937. Lewis will give a short talk on the meaning of the poppy and its importance of veterans.
The Legion has added new windows to the back, heating and air conditioning, Wi-Fi and renovated the basement. The post received an Orchid Award for the renovations. The building was constructed in 1937 from logs from Moscow Mountain.
On Saturday, the Moscow Moose Lodge will have a dart benefit, with doors opening at 9 a.m., and the competition will start at 10 a.m. at 210 N Main St., in Moscow. There will also be a barbecue lunch, raffle, silent auction and live band.
All proceeds will go to the University of Idaho General Amos Veterans Center and the American Legion. Those with a military identification will receive one free drink.
The Moscow Elks Lodge will have a 6K remembrance run, walk or ruck, with registration starting at 8 a.m. and the race starting at 9 a.m. at the Elks Lodge Golf Course, 3080 Idaho Highway 8, in Moscow. It is free to attend, those interested in participating in the ruck must bring their own. The Elks Lodge will be collecting food donations for local food banks.
Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com.