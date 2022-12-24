Santa’s reindeer have been cleared for world travel today by meeting state health and biosecurity requirements, the Washington State Department of Agriculture reported Friday.
According to a news release from the department, Amber Itle, Washington state veterinarian, reviewed the reindeer handler’s certificate of veterinary inspection paperwork and Santa’s biosecurity plans and all nine festive beasts “are not showing signs of infectious, contagious and/or communicable diseases” and have met all the vaccination and testing requirements.
Santa’s reindeer tested negative for tuberculosis, brucellosis and meningeal worms, and have maintained “free” status in the Herd Certification Program. Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph all received clearance to fly into Washington, the news release said.
Biosecurity plans are used to mitigate risk and limit exposure of Santa’s reindeer to disease by implementing key practices. This is extremely important since reindeer are susceptible to foot and mouth disease, an economically devastating contagious disease of cloven hoofed animals. Biosecurity practices help to protect the reindeer for disease and allow for business continuity at the North Pole. If Santa’s reindeer get sick, they would not be able to deliver toys, which would have a huge economic and emotional impact on children and parents alike. Furthermore, Santa doesn’t want to be responsible for delivering an animal disease along with toys when he traverses the world, the state department said.
Santa’s biosecurity plans include: not allowing visitors to the North Pole; keeping a closed reindeer herd; performing annual laboratory testing for diseases of concern; when traveling, never landing on the ground because rooftops are cleaner; isolating all reindeer returning from toy delivery for 30 days; cleaning and disinfecting the sleigh and boots between rooftops, states, countries and when returning to the North Pole; avoiding direct contact with wildlife, domestic animals and humans; and designating elves to care for reindeer that have traveled.
People may track Santa and the reindeer’s flight path today using NORAD’s Santa Tracker. People moving animals across state lines this holiday season are asked to check interstatelivestock.com to meet the interstate animal movement requirements.
