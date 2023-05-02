SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inlsee, a Democrat who has sought to make the state a leader on progressive policies from climate change to gun violence prevention, said Monday he will not seek a fourth term in office.

The 72-year-old’s announcement clears the way for younger members of the party to run. Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who gained a national profile by challenging the travel ban and other policies of former President Donald Trump, and state Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz have expressed interest.

“As governor, I have seen my role as inspiring our state ever forward and ever higher,” Inslee said. “I’m gratified to be able to say that this approach has worked to improve Washingtonians lives in many ways and many places.”