Whitman County hires first veterans service officer

This week, Whitman County announced it hired its first veterans service officer to help local veterans get the services and benefits they are entitled to.
The county’s Veterans Advisory Board selected Cody Yearton, of Pullman, to the position.
Yearton is a veteran of the Army National Guard who recently moved to the area from Georgia with his girlfriend.
“I believe our veterans are a class of people of their own,” he said. “When I applied, my thought process was, I’d be very honored to work with these people as a career.”
One of his primary duties is to help veterans file claims to receive Veterans Affairs benefits such as medical and disability benefits.
“Most veterans have trouble with some aspect of their VA claim or have never even filed,” he said.
Yearton is training to be an accredited veterans service officer, which gives him permission to read confidential military personnel files and medical records.
Yearton said he is also exploring Washington programs that address specific challenges veterans experience such as post-traumatic stress disorder counseling, employment support services, programs for homeless veterans and mentorships for veterans starting college.
Yearton said law enforcement officials in Whitman County have already been contacting him to let him know that they often interact with distressed veterans in their line of work.
“I feel like we’ll have a good impact there,” he said.
Yearton is currently being trained by Spokane County’s veterans service officers and he anticipates he’ll be able to start handling VA claims within the next two months.
Whitman County Commissioner Art Swannack said the county has been working on creating this position for five years, with delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to census data provided by Swannack, there were 1,917 veterans in the county between 2016 and 2020.
He said county officials were seeing veterans tapping into the county’s indigent relief fund to pay for personal expenses like medical bills. It is ultimately up to the commissioners to pay those claims with tax money the county already gets.
Swannack called the indigent relief fund a last resort for veterans and said the veterans service officer can help them get the benefits they are entitled to.
“This VSO will make it so we can keep veterans from getting into that position of needing indigent relief,” he said.
He called Yearton energetic and enthusiastic about getting to work.
“I think Cody will do a great job,” Swannack said.
Those seeking more information may contact VSO@whitmancounty.net or codyyearton@whitmancounty.net.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.