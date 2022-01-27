Whitman County Public Health on Wednesday announced the first flu-related death of the 2021-22 flu season in the county.
According to a news release, the adult who died tested positive for influenza A and negative for COVID-19. They died during the first week of January.
Whitman County Public Health said there has been an increase in flu activity compared to last flu season, which had a historically low number of influenza cases and deaths.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone ages 6 months and older get their flu vaccine annually. Early treatment with an antiviral drug can help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious.
Whitman County Public Health advises people who feel ill to call ahead before going to a doctor’s office or urgent care to avoid exposing others. COVID-19 and flu symptoms are similar, so people should consult with a doctor about getting tested for both.
Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, chills, fatigue, nausea and diarrhea.
Flu infections usually peak in January or February. Whitman County officials urge people to wear a face cover, stay 6 feet apart from others and wash their hands often.
Whitman County did not update its daily COVID-19 statistics as of Wednesday afternoon, but the Washington State Department of Health shows a significant increase in cases and hospitalizations. The state’s total for Whitman County shows 128 more hospitalizations and one more death than the county’s most recent update Tuesday.
“Today’s higher than expected new case reporting do not represent a spike in COVID disease activity,” the DOH website says. “It is likely due to several factors, including the ability to process more cases using a brand-new processor that is now up and running; and finally catching up with the backlog of positive lab results caused by system slowdowns over the last several weeks due to Omicron.”
According to the state, there have been a total of 9,389 total cases, 479 hospitalizations and 85 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 99 new cases and no new deaths Wednesday in Latah County.
In total, there have been 5,499 confirmed cases, 466 probable cases and 43 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.
