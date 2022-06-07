Zeberiah Jayden Bullock, of Genesee, died Friday morning, June 3, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. He was 7 years old.
He was born Aug. 30, 2014, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Lewiston to Keith B. Bullock and Rachael M. Bereczky.
He was a beloved child extraordinare — a beautiful, intelligent boy with a sweet spirit, and a tender and loving soul.
Living in Idaho, Zeb loved and appreciated being outdoors in nature; climbing trees, picking flowers, marveling at sunsets, thunderstorms and fruit, especially home-grown.
He loved playing video games, solving mazes, mind games, doing projects, crafts, being outside and looking for a trail or adventure. He was in second grade at Genesee.
Surviving are his parents, Keith, in Culdesac, and mom and stepdad, Rachael and Jason Santiago, in Genesee. Also surviving are his siblings, Zoey Bullock, in Culdesac, Amyra Santiago, in Genesee, and Josiah and Isaiah Bereczky, in Genesee. He leaves his grandparents, John and Angela Doyle, in Lewiston, and Blake and Jill Bullock, in Lapwai, and Erin and Rusty Jameson, in Lewiston; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private viewing was held at Short’s Funeral Chapel, and they are assisting the family. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Orchards Baptist Church, 1002 Bryden Ave. Lewiston.
The family suggests that memorials be made to Asthma Research c/o the American Lung Association.
Condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.