Alan Kevin Cornish, 59, of Eugene, Ore., passed on to his heavenly home Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, after a tough 18-month battle with cancer.
Al was born Aug. 17, 1961, in Beaumont, Texas. He graduated from Bryan High School in 1979. At age 17, Al joined the Navy and served honorably for six years, most spent onboard USS Enterprise (CVN-65) as an electrical operator on a nuclear power plant. He attended college at Texas A&M University, graduating cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in history in 1989. He earned a Master of Library and Information Science degree from Louisiana State University in 1992. Al worked as an automation librarian at the Texas A&M University Libraries from 1992-97, serving as coordinator on the team that opened Texas A&M’s West Campus Library. Al was a systems librarian at the National Library of Medicine in Bethesda, Md., from 1997-99. Al served at the Washington State University Libraries from 1999 to 2013, and as head of library systems from 2006-13. From 2013-18, Al was a program manager for the Orbis Cascade Alliance, a regional academic library consortium in the Pacific Northwest. There, Al oversaw the migration of 31 institutions to shared management and discovery services. From 2018 until May 2020, Al was director of library science at University of Oregon.
Al married the love of his life, Linda Crook, Dec. 16, 2009. They shared 11 happy and blessed years together, filled with love and mutual support.
Al loved animals and adopted a menagerie of rescue pets over the years. His family will miss his strong character, sense of humor and loving kindness.
Al was preceded in death by his father, Jack Cornish; his mother, Dorothy Holley Cornish; and his niece, Vivian Dockery.
Al is survived by his loving wife, Linda Crook, of Eugene, Ore.; his brother, Jack Cornish Jr., of Bryan, Texas; his sister and brother-in-law, Georgiann and Tom Dockery, of Colchester, Vt.; his nephew, Thomas Dockery Jr., of Peoria, Ariz.; sister-in-law Laura Crook, of Scappoose, Ore.; sister-in-law Brenda Luciano, of Maynard, Mass.; brother-in-law Brian Crook, of Bellingham, Wash.; his loving pets, Linnet, Bounce and Tuppence; and many dear cousins, friends and grateful colleagues.
Memorials in Al’s name may be made to your local animal shelter or to Pete Moore Hospice House, 4010 County Farm Road, Eugene, OR 97408.