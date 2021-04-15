Alan Raymond King passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Monday, April 5, 2021, at the age of 64.
Alan was born Jan. 5, 1957, in Colfax. Alan was the third of seven children born to Bob and Mary King. He lived his early childhood with his family in Garfield. Alan attended school in Pullman until he moved to Yakima Valley School in Selah, Wash., at the age of 12. This is where he learned to communicate with his feet, using adaptive equipment. Alan discovered his love for art, poetry and playing guitar while living there.
After school, Alan moved to the United Cerebral Palsy Center in Seattle, where he met the love of his life, Sharon Marie Jodock. They were married in June 1983. The two transitioned to independent living, where they began their mission advocating for the disabled and to look beyond the physical being. Alan and his wife of 38 years dedicated their lives to being the voice for the rights of people with disabilities on a local, state and national level. He was actively involved with Artists Unlimited and shared his passion for art by displaying his work at local art galleries and teaching art to elementary school children. Alan had other accomplishments such as Sing a Song with Alan, being the subject of a local documentary, projects with the University of Washington and numerous other accomplishments. He lived his life undeterred by his physical limitations.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Mary King, and brother James King. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Jodock-King; brothers Robert L. King Jr. and Rusty King (Halina); sisters Carol MacPherson, Penny Martinez and Traci King; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, their church family at Faith Lutheran Church, and numerous friends throughout the Seattle Metro area.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17; because of COVID-19, attendance is restricted but the service will be streamed. Please check the Faith Lutheran Church-Seattle site for details, www.faithseattle.org.
Sharon asks that in lieu of gifts or flowers, please send donations to Faith Lutheran Church at 8202 18th Ave. NE, Seattle, WA 98115.
There will also be a celebration of life from 2-4 p.m. April 24 at the Christian Fellowship in Garfield.