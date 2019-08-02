Husband and father Albert Alonzo Montgomery III, 89, passed away peacefully on the evening of Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Born in Des Moines, Iowa, to Albert A. and Grace (Wright) Montgomery on Aug. 10, 1929, Albert was raised in his hometown of Stuart, Iowa. Albert was senior class president upon his graduation from high school in 1947.
After graduation, Albert enlisted in the United States Army, where he served honorably for two years. In 1949, Mr. Montgomery enrolled at the State University of Iowa, where he would meet his future wife, Betty Russell. They would be married in 1953, the same year he graduated from the University of Iowa and began a second stint in the Army as an officer with the rank of second lieutenant.
Graduate school followed in 1954, with Mr. Montgomery earning his Ph.D. in economics in 1960. In between, a move to Pullman in 1958 began his career as a faculty member at Washington State University, where he participated in many research and consulting projects resulting in multiple publications bearing his name. In 1973, Dr. Montgomery moved to Stone Mountain, Ga., where he would work at Georgia State University in the Bureau of Business and Economic Research, which included performing a great deal of work for the Georgia Forestry Association. Dr. Montgomery would retire emeritus in 1993 from the Decision Science Department.
Upon retirement, Albert and Betty moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., where they enjoyed the subsequent 25-plus years traveling the world, spending time with family and friends and relaxing at their home.
Albert A. Montgomery will be remembered as an intelligent, caring, compassionate person who, above all, was modest.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Barbara Yort; and infant son Douglass Montgomery.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, son Stephen Montgomery and wife Susan, daughter Christine Montgomery, son Matthew Montgomery, three grandchildren and seven great-grandsons.
A private family service will be held today at the Thurston-Rowe Funeral Home in Litchfield, Conn. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert’s name can be made to the Foothills VNA Hospice, 32 Union St., Winsted, CT 06098.