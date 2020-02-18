Alden Henry Fitch, 87, formerly of Potlatch, died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, following an extended illness, in Spokane, graduating to his Heavenly reward. He was born March 18, 1932, to Henry J. and Grace E. (Rogers) Fitch near Wanham, Alberta, Canada. He attended Rock Creek, Idaho Country School, graduated from Potlatch High School in 1949 and the University of Idaho in 1953. He served three years in the U.S. Army as lieutenant. He married Rock Creek neighbor Maeona Brentlinger in 1954; they had two children, Ann Elizabeth Fitch and James Alden Fitch.
They operated a dairy near Potlatch and later at Enumclaw, Wash., where Alden took a job as a state food inspector. Divorced in 1981, he moved to Spokane, and in 1986 married Janis Gemmill. He retired in 1996.
Alden was preceded in death by his parents, brother Luther and sister Lyndell. He is survived by sisters Elizabeth Webb of White Salmon, Wash., and Clelia Callihan of Potlatch; brothers Byron of Ritzville and Duane of Dalton Gardens; children Ann and James, wife Janis; stepchildren David Taylor, Julie Knecht, Jerry Hall, and Gene Hall; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was committed to his Lord Jesus Christ. Burial will be March 4 in the care of Heritage Funeral of Spokane, at Medical Lake Veterans’ Cemetery.