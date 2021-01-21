It is with the most unimaginable heartbreak that we inform our friends, family and community of the unexpected passing of our beloved son, Aleksander Chasen Halem, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
Alek was a senior at the University of Idaho and was set to graduate this summer with a bachelor’s degree in art. A talented artist, budding entrepreneur, loving son, brother, friend and someone who loved his entire family. He truly enjoyed family and friend get-togethers, planning game nights and was extremely intelligent. Alek was a very kind and selfless person, always putting others before himself. He always knew just the right thing to do or say to make you feel better.
He was and always will be the bright light on a dreary day and a smile and laugh in our hearts. He will be deeply missed and his memory will forever be a blessing. We hope you rest in peace and we love you.
— Mommy, Daddy, Josh and Tabitha.