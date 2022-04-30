Alice Amelia Nuxoll passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. She was born to John and Louise Kinzer on April 20, 1923. Alice was 98 years old, just shy of her 99th birthday.
Alice was kindhearted and loved by so many, her family, friends and co-workers.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Fred Nuxoll; her siblings; her son, Dennis; grandsons, Dan Bashaw, Alan Bashaw and Ben Nuxoll; and her son-in-law, Bob Albright.
Alice is survived by her seven children: Jack (Karen) Bashaw, Ron (Cheryl) Bashaw, Diana (Bob-Dec) Albright, Ronnie (Cara) Nuxoll, Dan (Brandy) Nuxoll, Barb Nuxoll and Patty (Rick) Segura; and 28 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, who loved her so very much and will miss her greatly.
A mass will be held May 12, 2022, at Holy Family Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston, in memory of Mom, Alice.
Until we meet again, we will be hugging you tightly in our hearts, always remembering.
“For the good times.”