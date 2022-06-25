Alice was taken from us unexpectedly Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Alice was born in 1936 in Potlatch, where she was the fourth of five children to James an Amelia Bacca. There, she attended Onaway Grade School, followed by Potlatch High School, where she graduated in 1954.
During high school, Alice started working at Idaho National Bank and continued working there after graduation. She transferred to the Colfax branch and soon after was introduced to Gerald Hofmann, whom she would be married to for 64 years. They moved to the family farm in Rosalia and had three children: Terri in 1959, Gary in 1962 and Keith in 1964.
Alice started her career later in life. In 1978, she answered an ad for a pricing clerk at Saunders and Ott in Fairfield and little did she know what it would become. The owner decided to start selling appliances to broaden store appeal and Alice made the most of that opportunity. She loved the marketing and sales, handled advertising and even made deliveries. She had the unique ability to strike up a conversation with anyone and she would know their life history by the end of the conversation. The business was sold to St. John Hardware in 1987 and she worked from the transition until her retirement in 2006. A lot of people can say they like their jobs, but Alice truly loved her job and the people she worked with.
It seemed like Alice was busier after retirement than when she was working. She was involved with the local garden club, Gifted Grannies, and her local parish. She liked to garden and always had a surplus of vegetables that she would deliver to families throughout the summer and fall.
Her greatest pride was her three grandchildren. When they were young, she wouldn’t go anywhere without pictures of them to show off to everyone. Over the past two years she had revived that tradition with her great-grandson, Baker. She had just returned from a week in Hawaii with two of her grandchildren followed by a visit with her sisters spent playing pinochle till the wee hours of the morning.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; parents, James and Amelia Bacca; brother, Louie; and sister, Ida. She will be greatly missed by her three children, Terri (Salvatore) Gianino, Gary (Melissa) Hofmann and Keith (RuthAnne) Hofmann; her three grandchildren, Julie, Anna and Natalie; and especially her great-grandson, Baker.
A service for Alice will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 622 N. Plaza Ave., Rosalia, Wash., with a reception to follow at the church hall.