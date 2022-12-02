Alice Virginia “Judy” Taylor was born April 1, 1921, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Lynn and Hazel Franklin. She married Dean Hutchison on April 2, 1944. They had four children. Together they served their country as a military family until his retirement. Judy loved to travel and handled being a military wife and mother with true grit; never seemingly fazed by what she had to do. Dean passed away in 1985. She later married Frank Taylor in 1989. Frank passed away in 2014.
Judy enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, reading, crossword puzzles, supporting her sports teams, watching Jeopardy (and please don’t interrupt during that time), square dancing, clog dancing, rug-hooking and various crafts. She enjoyed animals and loved being around young people. More than anything, she loved a good party — especially if it included her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always willing to take on new challenges like getting on a Jet Ski in her 80s; or riding a camel when she was 96 years old. She was always quick to laugh and was fun to tease. Everyone who knew her seemed to genuinely care about her.
Judy was thrilled to be a centenarian but after 101 years, her body just wouldn’t cooperate anymore. Judy died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Barbara; and husbands Dean Hutchison and Frank Taylor. She is survived by her children, Susan Vedder (Bart), Dean Hutchison (Linda), Sally Gabby (Michael) and Fred Hutchison (Sharon); eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She leaves behind many friends and family including longtime friend Kit Orth, two nieces, Bill Taylor (Delores), Jim Taylor (Inez), Chris Watkins (Don), friends from Bishop Place, and from wherever she touched down. We all admired her and miss her.
A memorial will take place next year and burial will take place at Willamette National Cemetery. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.