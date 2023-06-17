Alice Hall, age 98, of Denver, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Born and raised in the coal mining town of Dawson, N.M., she was the youngest of six children.
Alice moved to Moscow, in the early 1950s. There she met and married the love of her life, Jim Hall. Together they raised a family of three boys. Alice and Jim had been married for 44 years when he passed away in 2001. She lived at their home on the family farm until 2005, when she relocated to Denver, to be closer to family. In 2014 she moved to Clermont Park, a senior living facility in Denver, where she remained until her passing in 2023.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe Miera and Marcelino Sanchez; sisters Sarita Sanchez, Josephine Abeyta, Camila Marlett and Faye Navarra; brothers Frank Sanchez and Danny Sanchez, and husband, Jim Hall. She leaves behind a son, Bill Mortimore (Jean) of Parker, Colo.; a daughter Toni (Dean) Hull of Phoenix; stepsons Jim (Judi) Hall of Boise, and LeRoy (Deborah) Hall of St. Maries, ten grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren spanning four generations.
A memorial service will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Clermont Park, 2479 S. Clermont St., Denver, CO 80222.
In lieu of flowers, Alice’s family suggests donations to Clermont Park, her home since 2014. Please contact Olivia Mayer at (720) 606-2440 or send a check to the following: Christian Living Communities, Attn: Olivia Mayer, 9570 S. Kingston Court, Suite 300, Englewood, CO 80112.