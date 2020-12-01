Allan Lee Whitcomb, lifelong Deary area resident, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Regency Pullman.
He was 89.
Allan was born on Big Bear Ridge, south of Deary, Nov. 8, 1931, to Ivan Allan and Anna Inez (Swan) Whitcomb. He was the eldest of four children. Allan attended school in Deary, Kendrick and Elk River. He left school in the eighth grade to work in the woods to help support the family. He felt education was important, and in 1971, earned his GED. In 1951, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Korea. After returning from the war, he married Thelma Verneta Taylor on Jan. 6, 1955, in Coeur d’Alene.
Allan was self-employed most of his life, working in logging, and he also owned a fleet of logging trucks. He was the first gypo driver for Potlatch Corp., doing trial runs from Bovill to St. Maries to Lewiston. He also owned and operated a car-crushing business which required him to travel to Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana. Allan also farmed, and owned and operated car washes and rental storage.
Allan and Thelma enjoyed their many trips to Hawaii, being snowbirds and traveling south with friends. They also explored Alaska and much of the United States, as well as visiting their son in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. One of his happiest places to be was at their place on Black Lake, where he made memories and gave hours to anyone who wanted to be towed behind his boat. In later years, a highlight was also visiting with friends at the coffee shop.
He had a special passion for music and loved to dance. After being a smoker for more than 40 years, he was able to quit, and he helped many others in the community to quit. In retirement years, he enjoyed watching basketball on TV. He always knew which team was ranked where, and called the players by first name. He especially loved watching the Gonzaga University play. Allan would call Vernita to tell her the game time for each of their televised games. He was always ready to go to work with his dump truck and forklift. He plowed snow for many people and businesses in Deary and spent many hours helping the community put in a new football field for the high school. He always put in one of the first gardens of the season and grew beautiful flowers.
He belonged to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and was honored to be able to travel to Washington, D.C., on an Honor Flight. Allan attended the Juliaetta Community Church, where he served on the board, and was a member of the Moscow Moose Lodge. Allen and Thelma were honored to serve as grand marshals of the Deary Friendship Day.
Allan is survived by his children, Micky Whitcomb, in Arizona, David Whitcomb, of Deary, and Verinta (Terry) Proctor, in Deary. He also leaves seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson; his special traveling companion the past few years, Sharon Coulton; and his faithful dog, Butch.
Allan was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Thelma, in 2015; his sisters, Darlene O’Keefe and Loretta Bull; a brother, Loren “Bud” Whitcomb; and a grandson, Shannon Whitcomb.
Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Short’s Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. A time of fellowship and a luncheon will follow at the Deary Community Center.
The family suggests memorials be made to Deary Parks and Recreation for the Whitcomb Ball Field.
