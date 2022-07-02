Alvin L. Frostad, M.D., 82, longtime Pullman physician, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his home outside of Pullman.
We always thought our dad was a rock star growing up. Every time we walked through the grocery store, so many people would stop him to say hi. He wasn’t an outgoing man, but the way he served the community of Pullman for the past 50 years, most knew his name and had a connection with him. Church, Boy Scouts or medicine; there were a lot of ways to know Dr. Frostad.
Alvin grew up in the small town of Kettle Falls, Wash., with two brothers and a sister. Even as a youth in school, everyone called him “Doc” because they all knew that he was going to be a physician someday. High school was also when he became a part of Boy Scouts. It was with this organization that he found work ethic, friends and a relationship with God. He credited his youth involvement in scouts so significantly that he chose to pass that guidance on. Alvin’s free time was spent as the leader of Troop 442 in Pullman for more than 30 years. He motivated scouts to enjoy nature, stay active, and constantly learn, work and grow. Several of you can recall the scouting events, including annual ski trips, 50-mile hikes, whitewater canoing and rafting, and weekends camping. He welcomed family and community as a part of the trips, and these enjoyable events created lasting ties. It was not uncommon for scouts to bring their wives and children back to meet Dr. Frostad years after they had graduated and moved from Pullman.
The origin of Alvin’s family began when he met and married his wife, Deanna, at one of the jobs he worked while at Whitworth College. She was the bookkeeper at the elevator he frequented while driving truck. They married the iconic date of April 1. April Fool’s Day brought them the happiness of a lifetime with more than 60 years together. Alvin’s education took them from Whitworth College to University of Washington medical school, then service in the United States Army. His last active post was as Chief of Pediatrics at West Point Medical Center, N.Y. When his service was complete, Alvin and family were called back to Washington. He established Palouse Pediatrics in Pullman, serving the community for more than 40 years. He felt privileged to be able to share his last 10 years of practice with his son, Dr. Mike. Throughout it all, Alvin’s drive for the health of children knew no bounds. His phone was always ringing, his pager always buzzing and we can attest that not a single time was there a complaint when someone was reaching out needing help. He truly enjoyed assisting each and every one of you.
Alvin and Deanna joined Emmanuel Baptist Church their first year in Pullman and were active members for more than 50 years. Alvin served as a Deacon, youth leader, etc., as the church grew. In this service, he also used his love of medicine, and traveled on medical mission trips to Africa, China and several times to Venezuela. Even with a language barrier, Dr. Frostad was able to connect and care for children.
If he had any free time, it was spent in nature. He treasured boating and fishing with his family, especially with Deanna. He loved the physical challenge of skiing and even in his 70s, he would pull us all down a black diamond run. But it was also the simple family dinner that he always viewed as the essential connection together. Family has special meaning because of the unique group of characters that we have all become. Alvin and Deanna had four children, three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. We celebrate the life and accomplishments of our dad and know that his legacy will continue on in all of us. We recognize the efforts that he gave to live a full life. Despite not wanting fanfare or recognition, we take this moment to celebrate the great qualities of a caring man.
No formal service is being planned at this time. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Donations can be made in Alvin’s honor to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1300 SE Sunny Mead Way, Pullman, WA 99163. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.