Alvin “Leroy” Larson, 84, longtime area resident, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow.
Leroy was born in Priest River, Idaho, on April 22, 1938, to Arthur and Belle McFall Larson. The family moved to Elk River when he was young and he graduated from Elk River High School.
After High School, Leroy joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea from 1958-61. After the army, Leroy returned to Idaho, where he married Ardith Rawson in Coeur d’Alene on May 5, 1962. The couple welcomed into the world their four children, Jeanie, Stephanie, Richard and Bobby.
Leroy worked in the logging industry for all of his working years. He also enjoyed hunting, woodworking, pinochle and working on houses.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ardith, in 2001; his sons, Richard and Bobby; and his daughter Stephanie. He is survived by his daughter Jeanie Converse, of Troy, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Juliaetta Cemetery. Short’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.