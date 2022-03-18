Amy Heather McGriff Biorn, 44, of Pullman, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. Amy was born July 8, 1977, in Kennewick to Leonard and Sarah McGriff. She graduated from Kamiakin High School and Washington State University.
In a previous marriage Amy had two children, Cooper and Lynnsey Biorn. Amy’s greatest joy in life was being a mother to Cooper and Lynnsey. Her love and pride in them was undeniable. She enjoyed being at all their activities including football, soccer, lacrosse, basketball, tennis and band events.
Amy worked at Work Source, Simplot and taught preschool at Faith Assembly Church in Pasco while residing in the Tri-Cities. After moving to Pullman in 2017, Amy went to work at Pullman Family Medicine. She loved her time working there and adored the people she worked with. Amy was very involved with Royal Family Kids Camp. For 14 years she volunteered at the camp for foster kids, including being the assistant director for several years. For the last two years Amy has been in the biggest fight of her life, eventually losing her battle with Kidney cancer.
Amy is survived by her parents, Leonard and Sarah McGriff; her son, Cooper; daughter, Lynnsey; her sister, Abby Hampton (Tim); nieces Claire and Tessa; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., in Pullman.
Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in Amy’s memory to Royal Family Kids, P.O. Box 2403 Pasco, WA 99302.